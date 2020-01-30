Rochester Fire Department warns public about fighting fires

ROCHESTER, Minn-Tuesday morning a massive fire destroyed two businesses in Blooming Praire. A firefighter from seven different agencies spent the entire day combating the massive flames. The next day the Rochester Fire Department put out a warning after a space heater caught on fire at a residence. A couple of counties away one person in Albert Lea was taken to the hospital after their kitchen caught on fire. Then in Mason City, one woman took the matter into her own hands when her car caught on fire she used snow to try and put it out.

Chad Kuhlman is a Rochester Firefighter. He says fires double every 30 seconds and that's why it's important to get to a safe distance then to fight it regardless of the situation.

"The best thing to do if your car catches on fire don't try to save your car.,” Kuhlman said. “Exit the car, call 911 and get to a safe distance."

When it comes to house fire Kuhlman says many people don't realize that they have three to seven minutes to get make it out safely.

"Get out of the house close the door behind you and then call 911,” Kuhlman said. “Close the door because we don't want oxygen introduced into the house because that's what the fire wants."

He says sometimes people may not see the flames but just smoke and think they can handle the situation on their own but they are wrong.

"Smoke is dangerous if not more dangerous than flames,” Kuhlman said. “A couple of breaths of that smokey poisonous air can mean the difference between life and death."