Rochester Fire Department trains for water rescues

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Summer is nearby, which means more people will soon be out enjoying Rochester's waters.

To prepare for any water emergencies, the Rochester Fire Department is practicing using two of their three rescue boats and practicing rescuing a dummy from the water at Foster Arend Park.

"Whether it's a lake, a river, a creek or something, accidents can happen in inches of water. You never know," says firefighter Mandee Marx.