Rochester Fire Department trains for confined space rescues

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Fire Department says a confined space rescue operation is a high risk, low frequency situation.
"This is something that we don't go to very often but when we do we need to have practiced our skills. When the incident happens is not the time to start practicing," explains Captain David Worstman.
At the Regional Public Safety Training Center, the firefighters practiced repelling down chutes, moving through tight tunnels, rescuing dummies, and pulling themselves back up to safety.
