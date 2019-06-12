Clear

Rochester Fire Department trains for confined space rescues

To be a firefighter, you definitely can't be claustrophobic.

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 7:09 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Fire Department says a confined space rescue operation is a high risk, low frequency situation.

"This is something that we don't go to very often but when we do we need to have practiced our skills. When the incident happens is not the time to start practicing," explains Captain David Worstman.

At the Regional Public Safety Training Center, the firefighters practiced repelling down chutes, moving through tight tunnels, rescuing dummies, and pulling themselves back up to safety.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 62°
Tracking slowly exiting showers, some sun, and a chilly night ahead.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RFD trains for confined space rescues

Image

Air quality deaths in Minnesota

Image

MCHS Services Consolidation Bumped Up

Image

Homeowners Pitch in for Dredging

Image

Click It or Ticket Campaign Working

Image

More Than Pink program

Image

Controlling the gnat population

Image

Safe Routes to School program

Image

Rochester woman gets award for bike advocacy work

Storm Team 3: Chilly temps expected overnight

Community Events