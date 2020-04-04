Rochester Fire Department taking extra precautions

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - The Rochester Fire Department is taking additional steps to help stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

Extra precautions are being taken on the front lines when dealing with the public. Along with new protective equipment that includes masks, gloves and eye protection, residents may be asked to meet first responders outside.

Fire Captain Brett Knapp said the new steps are necessary to ensure the safety of themselves and the public.

"This was just another step that we can take at this time to go ahead and do some things to proactively protect ourselves as well as the community and we're able to continue to serve the community," Knapp said.