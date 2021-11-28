Rochester Fire Department responds to overheated HVAC unit at St Marys.

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Nobody was injured on Saturday after a St Mary's HVAC unit overheated.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, the unit was in a penthouse above an elevator bank in the Alfred Building. It overheated shortly after 12pm.

"The smoke never impinged on any of the patient floors or staff or patients in any of the areas where there was smoke," explains RFD Batallion Chief Erik Propotnik. "It was confined to the penthouse level above the uppermost patient care level."

There was smoke but no flames. Maintenance s looking into why the HVAC unit overheated. Nobody had to evacuate either.