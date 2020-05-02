ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Fire Department responded to a house fire Saturday evening.
It happened in the 100 block of 18th Avenue SW.
According to RFD, the call came in just before 5:00 p.m.
We're told the residents inside the house made their way out, no injuries were reported.
Related Content
- Rochester Fire Department responds to house fire Saturday evening
- Four departments respond to Manly house fire
- Saturday morning house fire in Rochester
- Rochester Fire Department trains monthly for fires
- UPDATE: Firefighters respond to house fire in Rochester
- Small fire in Rochester house
- Rochester Fire Department prepares for city growth
- Rochester Fire Department trains for water rescues
- Rochester Fire Department taking extra precautions
- Rochester Fire Department collecting hundreds of masks
Scroll for more content...