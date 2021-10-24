Rochester Fire Department responds to deck fire

ROCHESTER, Minn. - KIMT News 3 was on scene of a deck fire at a home in the 600 block of 7th Ave SW around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
The Rochester Fire Department says the fire was extinguished and an investigator will be looking into the cause.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|153749
|1923
|Ramsey
|63444
|980
|Dakota
|57071
|526
|Anoka
|54052
|520
|Washington
|33690
|331
|Stearns
|28419
|253
|St. Louis
|23735
|361
|Scott
|21652
|160
|Wright
|21388
|171
|Olmsted
|18144
|120
|Sherburne
|15515
|115
|Carver
|13665
|56
|Clay
|10253
|99
|Rice
|9985
|131
|Blue Earth
|9666
|59
|Crow Wing
|9518
|109
|Chisago
|8372
|63
|Kandiyohi
|8351
|97
|Otter Tail
|8061
|105
|Benton
|7477
|111
|Beltrami
|6580
|79
|Mower
|6455
|41
|Douglas
|6291
|90
|Goodhue
|6199
|85
|Itasca
|6188
|85
|Winona
|6118
|54
|McLeod
|5957
|70
|Steele
|5858
|25
|Isanti
|5730
|74
|Morrison
|5577
|67
|Becker
|5348
|62
|Polk
|5128
|79
|Freeborn
|4876
|42
|Nobles
|4816
|52
|Lyon
|4563
|56
|Carlton
|4468
|66
|Nicollet
|4344
|54
|Pine
|4285
|32
|Cass
|4257
|45
|Mille Lacs
|4169
|67
|Brown
|4115
|47
|Todd
|4000
|36
|Le Sueur
|3863
|32
|Meeker
|3568
|54
|Waseca
|3273
|31
|Martin
|3263
|36
|Wabasha
|2953
|8
|Hubbard
|2927
|44
|Dodge
|2735
|10
|Roseau
|2652
|27
|Fillmore
|2438
|12
|Redwood
|2404
|43
|Wadena
|2384
|29
|Houston
|2311
|17
|Renville
|2285
|49
|Faribault
|2206
|30
|Pennington
|2172
|27
|Sibley
|2116
|12
|Cottonwood
|1971
|28
|Kanabec
|1922
|30
|Chippewa
|1903
|40
|Aitkin
|1840
|43
|Watonwan
|1711
|12
|Pope
|1614
|8
|Yellow Medicine
|1572
|20
|Rock
|1553
|19
|Jackson
|1473
|15
|Koochiching
|1386
|19
|Clearwater
|1366
|18
|Murray
|1350
|11
|Swift
|1346
|19
|Marshall
|1345
|20
|Pipestone
|1334
|27
|Stevens
|1249
|11
|Lake
|1095
|21
|Wilkin
|1028
|14
|Lac qui Parle
|985
|24
|Mahnomen
|903
|12
|Norman
|878
|9
|Big Stone
|797
|4
|Grant
|786
|9
|Lincoln
|784
|5
|Kittson
|611
|22
|Red Lake
|589
|9
|Unassigned
|538
|124
|Traverse
|516
|5
|Lake of the Woods
|476
|4
|Cook
|246
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Polk
|74657
|729
|Linn
|29194
|394
|Scott
|24733
|274
|Black Hawk
|20335
|358
|Woodbury
|19207
|244
|Johnson
|17988
|100
|Dubuque
|15834
|229
|Pottawattamie
|14276
|200
|Dallas
|14109
|108
|Story
|12885
|51
|Warren
|7742
|96
|Cerro Gordo
|6951
|110
|Webster
|6950
|111
|Clinton
|6929
|101
|Des Moines
|6675
|94
|Marshall
|6418
|85
|Muscatine
|6352
|113
|Wapello
|5936
|137
|Jasper
|5782
|79
|Lee
|5656
|89
|Sioux
|5656
|76
|Marion
|5081
|91
|Buena Vista
|4917
|46
|Plymouth
|4634
|87
|Henry
|3898
|47
|Jones
|3708
|61
|Washington
|3668
|56
|Benton
|3592
|57
|Bremer
|3571
|68
|Boone
|3509
|37
|Carroll
|3463
|53
|Crawford
|3393
|47
|Mahaska
|3228
|56
|Dickinson
|3010
|52
|Clay
|2791
|33
|Buchanan
|2790
|39
|Jackson
|2735
|46
|Kossuth
|2718
|73
|Hardin
|2702
|49
|Tama
|2649
|76
|Fayette
|2606
|49
|Delaware
|2585
|46
|Cedar
|2495
|26
|Page
|2493
|28
|Wright
|2436
|45
|Hamilton
|2339
|54
|Winneshiek
|2333
|38
|Floyd
|2218
|45
|Harrison
|2177
|77
|Madison
|2169
|25
|Clayton
|2145
|58
|Poweshiek
|2117
|41
|Iowa
|2080
|29
|Butler
|2066
|38
|Cass
|2015
|57
|Jefferson
|2010
|40
|Mills
|1999
|29
|Allamakee
|1947
|53
|Cherokee
|1938
|44
|Lyon
|1929
|41
|Hancock
|1876
|39
|Winnebago
|1866
|33
|Calhoun
|1861
|16
|Appanoose
|1808
|50
|Shelby
|1784
|39
|Louisa
|1710
|52
|Grundy
|1685
|37
|Humboldt
|1677
|27
|Emmet
|1671
|46
|Franklin
|1646
|28
|Mitchell
|1640
|43
|Union
|1626
|37
|Chickasaw
|1593
|18
|Sac
|1579
|24
|Guthrie
|1554
|34
|Montgomery
|1423
|42
|Palo Alto
|1420
|32
|Clarke
|1413
|28
|Keokuk
|1396
|35
|Monroe
|1343
|35
|Howard
|1282
|22
|Ida
|1186
|41
|Greene
|1163
|15
|Davis
|1152
|25
|Lucas
|1137
|24
|Pocahontas
|1114
|23
|Monona
|1087
|38
|Worth
|1081
|8
|Adair
|1053
|35
|Osceola
|940
|17
|Fremont
|861
|11
|Van Buren
|842
|21
|Decatur
|826
|12
|Taylor
|797
|13
|Wayne
|748
|24
|Ringgold
|677
|27
|Audubon
|668
|14
|Adams
|509
|5
|Unassigned
|38
|0