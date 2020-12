ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Fire Department and Rochester Police Department responded to a chimney fire at a home on 28th St. SE around 4:30 PM Sunday night.

The fire started in the chimney and spread to the attic. RFD was able to extinguish the flames within about 20 minutes. The family who lives there was able to evacuate safely. Because most of the damage was to the exterior of the home, RFD expects the family will likely be able to return to their house tonight.