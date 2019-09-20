Clear

Rochester Fire Department rescues dog out of sewer

The firefighter lowered himself into the sewer and pulled out little Romeo safe and sound.

Posted: Sep 20, 2019 11:26 AM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Romeo the poodle and his owner were on a walk in Rochester when he found himself falling and trapped in a sewer.
His owner called for help and the Rochester Fire Department came to the rescue. Grant Eckhoff is a firefighter who tells KIMT News 3 that he lowered himself into the sewer which was about 5 feet deep. He picked up Romeo and was helped out of the sewer by the other firefighters.
Romeo and his owner stopped by the fire station to say 'thank you’ and Grant says he was more than happy to help. "Whether it's getting a dog out of a sewer drain or a cat out of a tree kind of thing. We're here to do whatever needs to get done and a lot of the time people call 911 not knowing how to fix an issue. The fire department will come and find out how to address the issue, and figure out a solve for that."

