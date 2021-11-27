Rochester Fire Department leads third year of hands-on high school training program

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Saturday future generations of firefighters got a taste of what it takes to be one, with Rochester Fire Department's High School Training program.

This is the third year the RFD has led the program in partnership with Rochester Public Schools.

It was day 3 of 7 of hands-on training through the course of the year. Students worked on search and rescue skills, how to move patients down ladders, and cutting holes in roofs for vertical ventilation.

One Byron High School senior says it has been beneficial to gain hands-on experience learning from RFD.

“They're very helpful, it's kind of like a family. They will help us with whatever we need and whatever we want. If we want to pursue firefighting after high school, they'll help us go as far as possible,” says Kallie Swanson.

Capt. Caleb Feine says in the last 10 years, firefighter applicants have gone down significantly nationwide, so the program aims to get more students into the field.

“Really just getting well-rounded, motivated individuals to fill some vacancies in the future. Being in its third year, we're already starting to see that start to happen in southeast Minnesota from this program alone,” he explains.

The program is also open to Pine Island, Byron, Dover-Eyota, and Stewartville students.

To get involved in next year's program, you can reach out to RFD or contact your school administrators.