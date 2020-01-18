Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning - Wind Chill Advisory - Blizzard Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rochester Fire Department celebrates promotion of two captains

There are now 24 fully-promoted captains on the Rochester Fire Department.

Posted: Jan 18, 2020 7:19 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Fire Department held a ceremony Saturday morning to promote two members to the position of Captain.

Captain Eric Fix and Captain Brent Graunke were pinned by their parents and children at the ceremony.

"It's exciting. Time goes by quick, you know, it seems like you start and you're looking up to your captains, next thing you know you are one," says Captain Fix.

"It's a great honor. I've worked with a lot of very great people who have helped me out along the way and it's an honor to be alongside them," says Captain Graunke.

There are now 24 fully-promoted captains on the Rochester Fire Department.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -29°
Albert Lea
Overcast
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -23°
Austin
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -20°
Charles City
Overcast
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: °
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
-3° wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -28°
Blizzard Warning
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean Weather 1/18

Image

Rochester Fire captains promoted

Image

Tracking Saturday's blizzard

Image

Chris and George at the top of the 10

Image

Snow plow drivers prep for snow

Image

Navigating Mayo Clinic Ambulances in the snow

Image

Snow and 18 Wheelers

Image

When to call 911

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/17

Image

Tow truck drivers prepare for snow

Community Events