Rochester Fire Department celebrates promotion of two captains

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Fire Department held a ceremony Saturday morning to promote two members to the position of Captain.

Captain Eric Fix and Captain Brent Graunke were pinned by their parents and children at the ceremony.

"It's exciting. Time goes by quick, you know, it seems like you start and you're looking up to your captains, next thing you know you are one," says Captain Fix.

"It's a great honor. I've worked with a lot of very great people who have helped me out along the way and it's an honor to be alongside them," says Captain Graunke.

There are now 24 fully-promoted captains on the Rochester Fire Department.