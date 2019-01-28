Rochester Fire Department asking people to stay off the roads

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Slippery roads are being blamed for two auto accidents in Rochester Monday.

The city’s Fire Department says it had to deal with a semi rollover on Interstate 90, just west of the interchange with Highway 52, and a three-vehicle accident involving a house in northwest Rochester. In the case of the three-vehicle accident, firefighters had to remove one of the drivers from a vehicle. That driver was then taken to the hospital.

In both incidents, the Rochester Fire Department says there was a risk of hypothermia.

Many recent accidents are being blamed on slick road conditions due to the weather and the Fire Department is asking people to consider staying home if traffic isn’t necessary. If it is, drivers are asked to use caution and plan ahead.