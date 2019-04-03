Rochester Fire Department and Rochester Public Schools team up for new course

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Starting next school year, juniors and seniors at Rochester Public Schools will have the option of taking a new firefighting course.

The class will be a mix of online and hands-on work, with students even working their way up to putting out a controlled fire.

RFD rolled out a program last year where they met with second graders in the city, teaching them all about fire safety and prevention. Captain Caleb Feine said this new class is a way for the department to better connect with teens in the community.

“We're here to help. And having people understand what we do, what we're capable of, and what we stand for, and how we can help them in their time of need is huge,” he said.

This firefighting class adds to the already about a dozen career-based class options for RPS students. It will get them to the halfway point of being able to apply to join a department. Students who take the course and are interested in becoming a Rochester firefighter specifically would still to get EMT certified.

RPS principal on special assignment, Brandon Macrafic, said the new course is just as useful for students who don’t want to pursue the career.

“You didn't spend any money and you figured it out before it was high stakes. So, that can one of those purposes that students find out at the end of a course,” Macrafic said.

While the course is all to help students, it may in turn help the growing department down the road.

“It's not necessarily for recruitment in general. However, that may be one of the things that comes out of this as well, where we get local people who love the community, who want to stay local, and this is just a career that could fit with them,” Captain Feine said.

It’s a possible outcome Macrafic also welcomes.

“With DMC, and the growth of our community and surrounding communities, we know there is going to be an additional need for firefighters in our communities,” he said.

The classes start in the 2019-2020 school year, but Macrafic said they’ve already seen interest from surrounding districts which could be a sign this new course will be here to stay in area schools.

Students interested in taking the fire courses are encouraged to connect with their guidance counselor.