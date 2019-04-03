Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rochester Fire Department and Rochester Public Schools team up for new course

High school students are stepping out of the classroom and into a firetruck for this new, career-based class.

Posted: Apr. 3, 2019 7:29 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Starting next school year, juniors and seniors at Rochester Public Schools will have the option of taking a new firefighting course.

The class will be a mix of online and hands-on work, with students even working their way up to putting out a controlled fire.

RFD rolled out a program last year where they met with second graders in the city, teaching them all about fire safety and prevention. Captain Caleb Feine said this new class is a way for the department to better connect with teens in the community.

“We're here to help. And having people understand what we do, what we're capable of, and what we stand for, and how we can help them in their time of need is huge,” he said.

This firefighting class adds to the already about a dozen career-based class options for RPS students. It will get them to the halfway point of being able to apply to join a department. Students who take the course and are interested in becoming a Rochester firefighter specifically would still to get EMT certified.

RPS principal on special assignment, Brandon Macrafic, said the new course is just as useful for students who don’t want to pursue the career.

“You didn't spend any money and you figured it out before it was high stakes. So, that can one of those purposes that students find out at the end of a course,” Macrafic said.

While the course is all to help students, it may in turn help the growing department down the road.

“It's not necessarily for recruitment in general. However, that may be one of the things that comes out of this as well, where we get local people who love the community, who want to stay local, and this is just a career that could fit with them,” Captain Feine said.

It’s a possible outcome Macrafic also welcomes.

“With DMC, and the growth of our community and surrounding communities, we know there is going to be an additional need for firefighters in our communities,” he said.

The classes start in the 2019-2020 school year, but Macrafic said they’ve already seen interest from surrounding districts which could be a sign this new course will be here to stay in area schools.

Students interested in taking the fire courses are encouraged to connect with their guidance counselor.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 24°
Rochester
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 18°
Tracking a rainy pattern.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayo launches campaign for donate life month

Image

RFD and RPS teaming up for new fire courses

Image

Tracking Plenty of Rain Chances

Image

Mason City track highlights and senior night

Image

Proposed nail salon in Mason City

Image

Supreme Court in North Iowa

Image

Storm spotter training in Kasson

Image

Corpse flower in bloom

Image

RPS hears concerns over American Indian liason

Image

North Winneshiek School District closing - families tour new schools

Community Events