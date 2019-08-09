ROCHESTER, Minn. - Every month, different groups within the Rochester Fire Department go through a fire training. Over the course of 6 days, members of RFD are practicing searching and rescuing victims in smoke, breaking plexiglass windows, and hosing out simulated flames.
"A vast majority of what we would do at every fire. Its just a good refresher to get that muscle memory for the real thing," says Captain Caleb Feine.
Related Content
- Rochester Fire Department trains monthly for fires
- Rochester Fire Department trains for water rescues
- Rochester Fire Department trains new class of firefighters
- Rochester Fire Department trains for confined space rescues
- Rochester Fire Department trains to treat sport injuries
- Fire Department shows off water training
- Rochester Fire Department prepares for city growth
- Fire departments receives grants
- The success of monthly most-wanted lists
- Kitchen fire in Rochester
Scroll for more content...