Rochester Fire Department trains monthly for fires

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Every month, different groups within the Rochester Fire Department go through a fire training. Over the course of 6 days, members of RFD are practicing searching and rescuing victims in smoke, breaking plexiglass windows, and hosing out simulated flames.

"A vast majority of what we would do at every fire. Its just a good refresher to get that muscle memory for the real thing," says Captain Caleb Feine.