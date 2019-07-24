Rochester Fire Department trains to treat sport injuries

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Football season is around the corner and athletes aren't the only ones training for the big game, so are Rochester Firefighters.

Fire Fighter Ben Davis and his crew are learning techniques on how to stabilize and help injured athletes.

They're practicing how to safely remove the helmet and football gear on this mannequin.

Davis says they need to be prepared for when the call comes.

<We don't go to a lot of these calls often which is a good thing but when we go to the calls we want to know what we're doing so we can provide the best service possible,”said Davis.

Whether it's football, soccer or cross country.

In a few months, bleachers will be filled with spectators cheering for their favorite team.

Those sports come with risks, from concussions to broken bones.

The Rochester Fire Department is training for it all.

Davis urges us all not to intervene...and let the professionals do what they're trained to do.

“The best precaution is to keep them immobilized and wait for EMS to arrive because we can provide life saving interventions on scene,” said Davis.

Most high schools in our area have an athletic trainer. RFD urges parents to listen to the trainer in the event of an injury.