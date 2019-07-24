Clear

Rochester Fire Department trains to treat sport injuries

Football season is around the corner

Posted: Jul 24, 2019 7:46 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Football season is around the corner and athletes aren't the only ones training for the big game, so are Rochester Firefighters.

Fire Fighter Ben Davis and his crew are learning techniques on how to stabilize and help injured athletes.
They're practicing how to safely remove the helmet and football gear on this mannequin.
Davis says they need to be prepared for when the call comes.

<We don't go to a lot of these calls often which is a good thing but when we go to the calls we want to know what we're doing so we can provide the best service possible,”said Davis.

Whether it's football, soccer or cross country.
In a few months, bleachers will be filled with spectators cheering for their favorite team.
Those sports come with risks, from concussions to broken bones.
The Rochester Fire Department is training for it all.

Davis urges us all not to intervene...and let the professionals do what they're trained to do.

“The best precaution is to keep them immobilized and wait for EMS to arrive because we can provide life saving interventions on scene,” said Davis.

Most high schools in our area have an athletic trainer. RFD urges parents to listen to the trainer in the event of an injury.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Tracking more sunshine today with rain chances returning this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hit and run arrest

Image

Sen. Tina Smith Energy Bill

Image

Mower County Relay for Life

Image

Hotel projects in Mason City and Clear Lake

Image

Crosswalk Murals

Image

Sports Injury Treatment Training

Image

Reconstruction Project in Rochester

Image

Zumbro Ridge Estates Gets New Basketball Court

Image

Hit and Run Update

Image

Real Hope for the Hungry

Community Events