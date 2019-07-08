Clear

Rochester Fire Department warns people to be safe around moving water

It can take minutes for flash flooding to happen. That was the case for one unsuspecting man this weekend.

Posted: Jul 8, 2019 8:09 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Recent flash flooding in our area is keeping the Rochester fire department on their toes.
This weekend fire crews suited up to rescue a man sleeping on a picnic table at Kutzky Park.
The rushing water quickly left the man stranded and in need of help.
RFD Captain Brett Knapp was there to assist.
Fire crews find themselves using water protection suits.
Knapp says it offers protection from the potential dangerous chemicals in water and also works as a flotation device.

“It gives them the added benefit of if anything should happen to them or if the current were to catch them and knock them over it would keep somewhat buoyant as well,” said Knapp.

Knapp were able to rescue the man safely.
Knapp says the weather we've been experiencing lately, being stranded can quickly happen to anyone.

“The main thing for people to do is to try and just be aware of the water levels and stay away until they recede,”said Knapp.

Experts advise you to pay attention to the weather if you plan to head to any creeks or rivers.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Austin
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Rochester
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Storms roll back in for Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris Nelson PM Weather Forecast

Image

Rushing waters

Image

Flooding insurance

Image

I-90 Paving begins

Image

Fireworks citations

Image

Voting over the phone

Image

Demolition of Travelers Hotel

Image

Assessing Flood Damage

Image

Arena Construction Progress

Storm Team 3: Storms Tuesday, turning hot later this week

Community Events