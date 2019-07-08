Rochester Fire Department warns people to be safe around moving water

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Recent flash flooding in our area is keeping the Rochester fire department on their toes.

This weekend fire crews suited up to rescue a man sleeping on a picnic table at Kutzky Park.

The rushing water quickly left the man stranded and in need of help.

RFD Captain Brett Knapp was there to assist.

Fire crews find themselves using water protection suits.

Knapp says it offers protection from the potential dangerous chemicals in water and also works as a flotation device.

“It gives them the added benefit of if anything should happen to them or if the current were to catch them and knock them over it would keep somewhat buoyant as well,” said Knapp.

Knapp were able to rescue the man safely.

Knapp says the weather we've been experiencing lately, being stranded can quickly happen to anyone.

“The main thing for people to do is to try and just be aware of the water levels and stay away until they recede,”said Knapp.

Experts advise you to pay attention to the weather if you plan to head to any creeks or rivers.