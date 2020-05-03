Rochester Farmers Market makes sanitation a priority

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Farmers Market is taking place at Graham Park at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds.

There are a couple of new guidelines.

Melody Gilbertson has been supplying people with her homemade jams since 2009. She admits she was concerned at first with how things would play out. She wasn't sure if people would abide by the guidelines or even come to the farmers market. Gilbertson works full time in the medical field and says she's impressed with the steps organizers are taking.

There were 47 vendors spaced out to give people room, and sanitation was a top priority

"I think they are good steps,” Gilbertson said. “There's no right answer to any of it. All you can do is the best that you can with what's available to you. They have done the hand washing stations, they've asked customers to wear masks. The other thing that they are asking is that the customers not touch the produces and that you let the vendor bag it.”

If you didn't get a chance to support these small businesses today you can come out next Saturday. The Rochester Farmers Market is taking place at Graham Park at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds from 7:30 am to noon.

If you don't want to venture to the market there is another option to make you feel safe. You can place an online order and use the farmer's market curbside pick up. Click here for the details.