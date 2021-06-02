Rochester Farmers Market brings back Power of Produce program for kids

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This Saturday the Rochester Farmers Market is bringing back its Power of Produce program.

Power of Produce is an incentive for kids to come out to the market and learn about healthy eating habits.

Every Saturday through September children ages 4 to 12 can sign up at the farmers market booth to get one two-dollar token toward any vendor selling fruit or vegetables.

The program aims to empower kids to make their own decisions and opportunity to interact with different vendors.

“I think at the end of the day, having your kids come out and interact with the farmers - it really gives them an idea of what goes behind the growth of your food and where your food comes from,” Market Manager, Abby Shepler says.

“They're the next generation of market shoppers, so we want them to be informed, educated, and empowered to make their own decisions when coming to the market,” she adds.

In addition to the program, the market this Saturday will have free exercise classes, live music, and a spin art demonstration for kids.

Funds from Home Federal Savings Bank, Ryan's Siding and Windows, Subaru of Rochester, and Olmsted Medical Center make this possible.