Rochester FC's Brendan Koplin is grateful soccer is back this year

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester FC is a local semi-professional soccer team playing in the United Premier Soccer League.

The team has been around for two full seasons, as they lost last year's season due to COVID-19.

One athlete is grateful for this opportunity.

Centerback Brendan Koplin is from just outside of Lake City, Minnesota.

He plays collegiate soccer for Concordia-Moorehead and is transferring to a school in Colorado for his last year.

Brendan started playing soccer in kindergarten and he can't seem to get enough.

He's grateful to be able to compete in his second season with Rochester FC.

"It definitely means a lot being able to play with these guys and being able to play the game I love. It was really tough last year not begin able to play. Because that's pretty much the biggest thing I look forward to all the time, just playing soccer and being around the guys. So it's definitely great to be back and playing again," says Brendan.

The team plays at home Saturday night at 7.