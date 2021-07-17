Rochester FC plays in the Midwest Regional Cup on Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester FC traveled to Wisconsin Dells Saturday to take on the Milwaukee Bavarians in the Midwest Regional Cup.

This is a big game for the team as their opponent has won eight National Championships and the Bavarians keep winning, beating Rochester FC in a close one, 5-2.

Left-back and right-back Luke Dallmann is the youngest one on the team.

He will be a senior at Century High School this fall.

He says soccer has always been a constant for him and he's leaned on the sport during the ups and downs of life.

Luke says he's grateful for all the people he's met through soccer.

"You get to play with older players, more experienced. It also helps me mature on and off the field. And now I'm here. This has been a great opportunity and a great challenge for me. It definitely helped me improve. I'm excited to keep it going," says Luke.

The team takes the field against Med City FC Wednesday night.