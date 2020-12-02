Rochester Entrepreneurs named Forbes '30 under 30'

Two Rochester entrepreneurs were recognized in the Forbes annual '30 under 30' list as high achievers in healthcare for their innovative 'Nanodropper'.

Elias Baker and Allisa Song are two of four co-founders that created the Nanodropper,

an eyedrop adapter designed to reduce the size of droplets from eye drop bottles.

This adapter helps to reduce medication waste and cost. Song says currently available eye drops dispense anywhere from 35 to 70 microliters per drop, while the average human eye can only hold 7 to 10 microliters, leaving excess product to be wasted.

She says, “that little bit that trickles down your cheek every time you put in an eyedrop, or --even worse-- it can be drained by your tear ducts and absorbed systemically and cause systemic side effects."

Song is honored to be among the list of healthcare professionals shaping future generations.

"The people that are on the list are going to be the leaders of healthcare in the future, and it gives me a lot of hope that we will be able to create a more just and equitable system than we have today."

The product just launched in June of this year and is available through partner clinics on their website, or through their website, at https://nanodropper.com/.