Rochester Elks Lodge donates $2,000 to Channel One Regional Food Bank

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Elks Lodge #1091 presented a $2,000 check to Channel One Regional Food Bank Friday afternoon.

It's a Elks Spotlight Grant from the Elks National Foundation, which distributes money for community projects through the local lodges. Because of the impacts of COVID-19, the local Elks chose to give it to a program helping people struggling because of the pandemic.

Channel One Regional Food Bank says it can turn $2,000 into 8,000 meals for the community. "It's important for people to know that this really is the best way to help people get the food they need. Because we have such buying power as a food bank, we can turn that into a lot more meals than one could purchase at a grocery store," explains Jessica Sund, director of development and communications for Channel One.

The Rochester Lodge also receives grants to send packages to veterans and the military with the help of Mayo High School, and to bus children to Soldiers Field Memorial to educate them on the effects of past wars.