Rochester Downtown Alliance wants you to safely explore the Med City

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - With Gov. Tim Walz's stay-at-home-order, many are looking for things to do outside in the spring.

The Rochester Downtown Alliance says that you don't have to be confined to your house and have mapped out ways you can get some fresh air while maintaining social distancing.

Director of Content and Communications Katie Adelman encourages you to explore downtown.

"Our ARTWalk that's been around for a while, there's 53 different works of art that you can go find in the downtown area," Adelman said. "You can still go to one of our parks, getting out on those trails, downtown has a couple of miles worth of trail."

With the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, large public gatherings are banned. Adelman notes it has been tough on them as an organization.

"It's been difficult and downtown, you know we've seen obviously a drop in people going downtown because of the stay at home order," she said.

Wwhile outdoor events are cancelled, the Downtown Alliance is scheduling events online. Adelman is hopeful people will get out and see what the city has to offer them.

"This is something that no one has experienced so to still have that social interaction, obviously keep a safe distance is highly important," Adelman said.

And she stresses the importance of staying safe while you're out.

"As long as you keep the safe social distance at six foot and obviously keeping in mind any common areas that you're touching," Adelman said.

Minnesota's stay-at-home order runs until May 4, there is no word yet on if it will be extended.