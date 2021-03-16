Rochester Downtown Alliance cautiously optimistic for 2021 events

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota easing restrictions on gatherings and venues is good news for the events industry. The Rochester Downtown Alliance is cautiously optimistic as they plan for 2021 events.

As it gets warmer, the RDA is helping downtown businesses secure outdoor seating. It's also planning to host small events in the first half of the year, like fitness classes and pop up concerts to liven up downtown without drawing a large crowd.

By July, the goal is to bring back some larger events, such as Thursdays Downtown. The RDA plans to ease into the festivities by spacing out tents and breaking up musical acts throughout the day to prevent people from gathering too much.

While the RDA is upbeat about the return of Thursdays Downtown, they know this summer will likely not be quite like pre-pandemic summers.

"We're very aware that people probably aren't going to be ready to really crowd together yet in July. I'm sure there's some appetite for that, but we really are always concerned about the safety of our attendees for events so we're going to be looking at how can we do this event in the safest way possible," explains executive director Holly Masek.

Masek says enforcing masks at a large event with no set boundaries like Thursdays Downtown would be difficult, so she's hoping as many people as possible are vaccinated by then. However, RDA's 2021 events will follow any safety measures recommended by the local, state, and federal government at that time.