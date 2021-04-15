Rochester Downtown Alliance awards $11,000 in grants to downtown businesses

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Each year the Rochester Downtown Alliance dedicates a portion of its budget to encourage organizations to hold events within downtown.

This year they awarded a total of $11,000 in start-up event grants to six organizers.

There were no matching fund requirements this year, as the RDA wanted to help in every way they can. They expect more events this year to take place on weekends.

Sarah Miller, founder of White Space, has been working on her project for 2 years. Her event 'Be Well Rochester' will be held during the third week in August.

She hopes to see businesses downtown Rochester hold activities and events to create wellness within their organization, from restaurants creating wellness week menu - to fitness clubs offering special promotions.

“Part of our mission is to really build a community that's focusing on health and wellness - and to really highlight, encourage, support, and celebrate the awesome work that so many are currently doing in this category - and truly become this community for health and wellness together,” Miller explains.

She hopes this “...really launches a larger conversation around people's personal wellness - but also how the local business community can support. I think it's going to take many - to really make a change within our community - and we feel it's so important - now more than ever.”

The Downtown Alliance says they directed 25 percent of grant funds to first time event planners from under represented communities of Rochester.

The White Space event also has support from Mayor Norton - who plans to have 'Move with the Mayor' during the wellness week.