Rochester Diversity Council weighs in on progress since Martin Luther King Jr.'s speech

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Today is a day when we remember the famous "I have a dream" speech.

One question being asked is how far have we really come?

The Board President of the Rochester Diversity Council Mia Erickson says we have made progress, but we have a long way to go.

She says it's important to remember Martin Luther King Jr.'s words and live them each day.

Erickson says the City of Rochester has been intentional about focusing on diversity and inclusion.

She says the city has done a lot of work to give everyone a voice, create positions on the county and city level, and by encouraging non-profit organizations to step in and create conversations.

Rochester is the only city in the U.S., according to Erickson, to be part of the Intercultural Cities Program.

This program, based in Europe, reviewed policies making sure diversity is managed positively and that its impacts are visible.

"There's still systemic inequities that still carry on and have an influence in how we function as a society. Those systematic inequities happen in policies and laws and things like that, that are then reflected in how we are experienced in this society," says Erickson.

She says we, as a city, need to make sure there are diverse voices at the table and we continue having conversations about diversity and inclusion.

Here is the link to the Rochester Diversity Council's page where you can get involved.