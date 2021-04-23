Rochester Diversity Council calls Senate's anti-Asian hate crime bill a 'step in the right direction'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This week, the U.S. Senate passed a bill taking aim at anti-Asian hate crimes. Rochester Diversity Council Board Member Albert Lun said Asian-Americans have been discriminated against long before the pandemic and the bill is a step in the right director

The bill received overwhelming bipartisan support, passing 94 to 1. It would strengthen federal efforts to address hate crimes, would create a position at the Department of Justice to help review them and encourage creating state-run hotlines to report them.

Lun said it's important that lawmakers acknowledge the problem and take action. He believes it's important to start a conversation with others.

"It's only the beginning or maybe the awakening so we can continue using it to shine a light on knowledge sharing and also provide some common solution and a conversation about how we can build a more perfect union," he said.

The bill will next move to the House of Representatives.