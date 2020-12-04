Rochester Day Center operates first day under new location

The City of Rochester Day Center and Rochester Community Warming Center moved its operations to the Mayo Civic Center Friday.

The moves are the result of temporary operational changes after multiple positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed in both facilities

The City of Rochester will shelter those with nowhere else to go for the next four weeks.

Dan Fifield, who runs The Landing MN at the Day Center, says essential items from the Day Center at Silver Lake Drive were moved to the Mayo Civic Center Thursday night.

City leaders have decided to shelter everyone in one location for the time being so that staff can closely monitor the wellness of individuals.

Fifield says the Day Center at Silver Lake Station has sheltered an average of 60 people a day since its opening four weeks ago and he expects the need for shelter to grow.

He explains, “I would love to think that our population is going to decrease, I just don't think that's reality. I think we're going to see more people when the housing/eviction moratoriums release."

While The Landing Co-founder understands this is a difficult time for everyone, he expresses his gratitude for the collaboration between the volunteers and Olmsted County.

"We just have a bunch of great community partners in town that are helping to making things happen on and off site, and we just couldn't be more blessed to have that."

The day center operations have serving guests since 8am Friday morning, and the Rochester Community Warming Center --which provides overnight shelter-- will be open Friday night.