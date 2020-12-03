Rochester Day Center and Warming Center relocating to Mayo Civic Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Day Center and Community Warming Center are temporarily moving back to the Mayo Civic Center.

Authorities say the move is being made as an emergency response due to positive COVID-19 cases at both current locations and local coronavirus cases remaining elevated. The Civic Center was used in the early days of the pandemic and the move back is expected to last four weeks.

“This temporary change of operations is the best decision to keep the unsheltered homeless in our community as healthy and safe as possible during this pandemic. When we operated the warming center out of the Mayo Civic Center earlier this year, it worked out quite successfully, so I’m expecting much of the same this time around,” says Director of Olmsted County Housing and Redevelopment Authority Dave Dunn. “After four weeks, we will evaluate whether the stay at the Mayo Civic Center will need to be extended.”

The Day Center will resume temporary operations at the Civic Center at 8 am on Friday. The Warming Center will close Thursday night and relocate to the Civic Center.

“Being in one location works really well right now, especially at a location with ample space,” says Rochester Public Library Director Audrey Betcher. “The Landing MN will continue to run the Day Center, with assistance from the City of Rochester while the Rochester Community Warming Center services will continue to be provided by Catholic Charities and Olmsted County.”