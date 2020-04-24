Rochester DUI turns into drug arrest

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police arrest a driver after a crash into a tree leads to the discovery of drugs.
Abdisalan Hilowle, 25 of Rochester, is facing charges of DUI and 5th degree drug possession.
Officers were sent to investigate an accident in the 200 block of 10th Street SE just before 5:30 am Thursday. They say Hilowle was the driver of a vehicle and hit a tree. Police say Hilowle smelled strongly of marijuana and did so poorly on a sobriety test he was taken into custody.
Police say they then found 3.84 grams of cocaine in Hilowle’s vehicle.
