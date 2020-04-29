Rochester DJ's campaign to thank essential workers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Y105-FM Midday DJ Jessica Williams had been talking about the #WearingBlueForYou campaign with her radio colleagues when things took a left turn.

A colleague challenged her to a coin flip. If she was on the losing end, she would die her hair blue. That's exactly what happened. As she watched her hair get slowly back to normal with each subsequent shampoo and watched the transition in the mirror, she found her appreciation for essential workers honored by the wearing blue campaign growing.

"That was my reminder to be thankful for those who are sticking that mask on every single day."

So, Jessica asked her listeners to don blue, take selfies and post them with the hashtag #WearingBlueForYou. Jessica is adamant that, yes, we need to thank doctors, nurses and first responders, but also all of thos other people still out there working for the greater good.

"There are other people in the stores who are making sure we've got groceries," she said emphatically. "They're stocking the shelves so whever that toilet paper comes in, we can actually buy it."

There are others, too, that Jessica wants to thank.

"Also the farmers and truck drivers. Every single person who is essential."

As her fledgling campaign picks up steam, Jessica is hearing from a lot of her listeners who want to say thank you. She's also getting an emotional first-hand look at what it means to be deemed essential.

"I was having fathers send me notes to say, my daughter, she works at a big hospital organization and she was just quarantined because somebody that she worked with has Covid-19," she said.

For more information on getting involved in the #WearingBlueForYou campaign click here.