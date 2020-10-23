Rochester Considers New Downtown Library Complex

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A proposal for a new Rochester library building could come with some extra close neighbors for RPL.

The city is considering a proposal that would create a mixed-use development at the site of the former Post Bulletin building downtown. The building, which would be part of a public-private partnership, would include a 150,000 square foot space for Rochester Public Library in addition to an adjoined hotel and 17 floor senior living complex.

Rochester City Council Member Michael Wojcik says the current library building has millions of dollars worth of upcoming maintenance fees, and this project presents a unique opportunity for RPL to upgrade its facility.

"This is an opportunity to build a library at a fraction of the price we normally would. I think building a new library as a stand-alone would cost on the order of 65-100 million dollars for something of this scale," Wojcik told KIMT News 3.

The library board was presented with the proposal this week. Officials plan to have continuing conversations will all relevant parties before any formal agreement is made.