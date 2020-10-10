Rochester Community comes together for a paint project

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In this time of uncertainty - there's one thing that we can depend on -- and that is the ability of the community coming together to show support for those in tough situations.

Students and staff from the University of Minnesota Rochester teamed up with Family Service Rochester to help a veteran and his wife Deanna spruce up their home.

Some students at UMR are volunteering with Family Service Rochester through a program called community Co-Laboratory, where they are paired with an older adult to connect with once a week.

This project is about helping students learn that they can make a difference in today's world.

Senior lecturer at UMR, Shanna Altrichter, says she encourages people to find ways to help other people no matter what is happening in the world.

“It's easy to sit and dwell on the things that are hard. But if you can go and out and make a difference, you can get past those negative feelings and realize there is still good to be done, and that we can do it."

Meals on Wheels America and the Home Depot Foundation helped cover funding to make this project happen.