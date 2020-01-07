Clear
Rochester Community and Technical College to unveil renovations

On Monday the newly renovated Endicott Hall will open to students.

Posted: Jan 7, 2020 3:37 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Mn. - Students at Rochester Community and Technical College will soon have plenty of new space to stretch out in!

Renovations began back in December of 2018 but the project has been in the works for about ten years.

There will now be 40,000 sq. ft. available to students with updated classrooms and office speace.

Next, the college will begin demolition on Memorial and Plaza Hall.

