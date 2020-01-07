Rochester Community and Technical College to unveil renovations

ROCHESTER, Mn. - Students at Rochester Community and Technical College will soon have plenty of new space to stretch out in!
On Monday the newly renovated Endicott Hall will open to students.
Renovations began back in December of 2018 but the project has been in the works for about ten years.
There will now be 40,000 sq. ft. available to students with updated classrooms and office speace.
Next, the college will begin demolition on Memorial and Plaza Hall.
