Rochester Community and Technical College preparing for fall semester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Community and Technical College's fall semester begins in about two months, on August 24th. As of June 15th, offices that assist students are fully staffed and ready to help students through the enrollment and registration process.

This fall, some classes will be offered online, some will be in person, and some will be a hybrid. This isn't anything new for RCTC. It's how it offered learning even before the pandemic.

However, the way some in person classes are held will be different. Classrooms have a 10-20 person limit. The college is exploring possibly holding some classes in non-traditional classrooms, such as the theater, field house, and gym, to help students space out. Having smaller groups of students from the same class meet in person at different times, while the rest join online is another possibility.

The college is trying to keep school as normal as possible. "Are people going to be in masks? Probably. Are you going to see a lot more cleaning? Absolutely. But really the courses are going to be the same, the instructors are going to be the same, the campus is going to be the same," explains director of communications, marketing, and external relations Nate Stoltman.

The school is also ready to have classes entirely online, if necessary, as it did in the spring.

The campus will have screening stations to make sure no one is sick before entering. Masks are encouraged, and will be required in some cases such as in the health sciences areas.

Orientation will be offered in person and online, but the school may be breaking up orientation into smaller groups over a few days.