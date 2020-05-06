Rochester Community and Technical College prepares for summer classes

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Spring semesters are wrapping up and soon, the summer semester will begin. Rochester Community and Technical College's first round of summer courses kick off June 8th.

Colleges and universities across the country didn't have much time to plan as they made the transition to online instruction. Now, schools have a little more preparation time to be ready for online summer courses. RCTC tells KIMT it feels prepared for summer and faculty and students have their feet under them after doing several weeks of online instruction. More resources and tools to be successful in the online classroom have also become available for colleges.

"They learned to implement some of those additional learning tools. How do you manage 40 students in a classroom over Zoom and make sure people are paying attention, really how do you engage them? And some of them have come up with some really creative ways of using the technology," explains Vice President of Academic Affairs Michelle Pyfferoen.

Some portions of classes, such as tasks that need to be observed and evaluated for licensure, may still need to take place in-person. RCTC is still working out the details on how that will work this summer.

Despite classes taking place online, the college has wifi and work spaces available on-campus for students and has expanded its online tutoring program.

RCTC is also expecting a possible increase in students the next few semester. Due to the pandemic, more students may be likely to attend school close to home or choose to pay for online classes at a community college instead of online classes at a four-year school.