Rochester Community and Technical College offers free vaccination clinic

ROCHESTER, MINN. - In an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Rochester Community and Technical College offered a free vaccination clinic today.

The free clinic was open to all students, faculty, staff, and community ages 12 and over through online registration.

The RCTC clinic was held at the Olmsted County Public Health Building today from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Some Rochester residents do not see the vaccine as a priority for themselves.

"I'm in good health, good shape," said Daniel Jim. "I don't want to take the vaccine because I know that I have a strong health."

Other Rochester residents get the vaccine for those who cannot.

"I have kids and they can't get vaccinated, they're too young," said Devon Hugdahl. "But I want to make sure that I was taken care of and make it through this disease and I want it to be done - I want to be over with it."

With the increase in COVID transmission throughout Olmsted County, last Wednesday county officials put in place a mask mandate for all individuals who are inside a city-operated building - and RCTC is no exception.

"I think everyone should get vaccinated first and I think while they're still variants out there we should be wearing masks indoors and in large crowds," said Hugdahl. "I think that's the safest bet."

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine was administered to participating community members today and the second dose will be administered on August 30.