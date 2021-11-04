Rochester Community and Technical College welcomes back its lecture series today

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After a year-long hiatus due to COVID, Rochester Community and Technical College is kicking off its lecture series for the 2021-2022 academic year tonight.

The free lecture on Artificial Intelligence will be at the RCTC Heintz Center at 7 p.m. and is open to the public.

"We want to be open and accessible to our communities," said RCTC Executive Director of Communications Nate Stoltman. "This is yet just another opportunity where we can share what we have with our community so our community members don't necessarily have to be in classes. They still have an opportunity to learn something new and be exposed to cultural and educational opportunities that maybe they wouldn't normally be able to do."

Masks will be required for attendees inside campus buildings.

The next lecture of the series will be a discussion of Rochester's most precious and vulnerable natural resource, water, on Dec. 2.