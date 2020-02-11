Rochester Community Warming Center prepares for cold snap

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Community Warming Center has an additional facility ready for a cold snap later this week.

For the first time the center has prepared the Soldier Field Clubhouse for up to ten people if needed.

The warming center has 30 beds and has never hit capacity but night manager Cathy Hunsaker says the center wants to make sure everyone has a place to stay as temperatures plummet..

Hunsaker explained, "It's going to get cold and we know that as the season goes on it can be more difficult for people to find a place later in the season so during these nights when people's options might be limited it's important for us to offer as much as we can."

The center says with more traffic expected the facility is looking for volunteers to help out those in need.

She added, "We can't be open without our volunteers so they're really a crucial component to the facility here. In general we must always have at least one volunteer per shift in addition to our staff but with those higher numbers it's really important to have those extra people helping out."

If you'd like to volunteer you can contact Michael Gwanjaye (Warming Center Coordinator) 507-287-2047 EXT. 33