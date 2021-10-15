Rochester Community Warming Center celebrates third season open

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Community Warming Center rang in the start of its third season with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday.

The warming center has made an incredible difference for the Med City's most vulnerable residents since opening. KIMT caught up with staff during the ceremony about the work done every day at the center.

Coordinator Rudy Naul says alleviating some of the worries for people experiencing homelessness about where they're going to stay at night or if they're going to eat makes a huge difference.

"To be able to take a hot shower, wash your clothes, all the things that you know, a lot of us take for granted, and when you eliminate some of those worries, I think it helps you kind of clear your mind as to maybe you can have a chance to look at some of the barriers that you're going through, and 'what do I need to do to get help?'"

Appreciating each guest's inherent human value is at the center of the warming center's work. The support staff provide becomes even more sought after during the winter, with the warming center increasingly nearing its 42 person capacity as the weather gets colder.

"Just because you don't have a home to go to at night doesn't mean that you are any less of a person., and I think that's what this population misses a lot, is just being treated like a person," Naul told KIMT.

Naul says the warming center is looking for volunteers to lead a hand, with volunteers having been a critical part of its success in the past. He adds guests really enjoy have a variety of people to talk to.

You can learn more about how to volunteer or donate items in need by visiting the warming center's website.