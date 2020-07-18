Rochester Community Initiative holds public forum for city council candidates

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - The Rochester Community Initiative held a public forum Saturday for candidates of Rochester's City Council.

Around 50 members of the community took part in the event raising questions, asking candidates how they plan on tackling inequality in the city.

In light of last month's peaceful protests, the RCI wanted a way to speak with leaders of the community. Co-founder Rachel Zhang says after the protests, the group wanted to take the next step in enacting change in Rochester.

"With the huge support of like the black lives matter movement right now, we want to make sure that it's not just protesting we want to take the next step forward with making sure we have the proper people in office to make sure they go about the plans that a lot of people are advocating for," she said.

Masks were required for the event and attendees were asked to socially distance themselves.