Rochester Civic Theatre hosts Community Re-engagement and Volunteer Night

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Monday, the Rochester Civic Theatre hosted a Community Re-engagement and Volunteer Night. This comes after a new interim managing director was hired and four new board members were elected to take the theatre in a new, community-focused direction.

Community members were invited to come to RCT to meet the new leadership team and learn about all the different volunteer opportunities available.

Up next, RCT is bringing "Romeo and Juliet" back to the stage. It had to be cancelled in March because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Now, the theatre is allowed to re-open at 25% capacity. "Romeo and Juliet" will take the stage starting on July 23rd. Patrons will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing. If you're not comfortable going to the theatre to see the play, they're also offering live streaming of the performances.

"We understand that completely. And that's why we're also going to be able to offer livestreaming capabilities. You can purchase the tickets and watch the live stream version. That's also really important, we want to honor that for people who are at a higher risk and do not want to venture out," said Misha Johnson, RCT's Interim Managing Director.

There's also steps being taken to protect the cast, which was a little easier to pull of for this particular show. The story of Romeo and Juliet actually took place during a plague.

"So we are going throw the plague right into the theme of things and the actors will be in masks," Johnson explained.

If you missed Monday's open house, there's another one Tuesday night from 5:00-7:00pm.

For ticket information for "Romeo and Juliet," click here: https://www.onthestage.com/show/rochester-civic-theatre/romeo-and-juliet-85627