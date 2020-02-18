Clear
Rochester Civic Theatre calling for support as city consider major changes

Theater facing loss of control and funding.

Posted: Feb 18, 2020 8:04 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Facing a loss of funding and possibly self-government, the Rochester Civic Theatre Company is trying to rally public support.

The City Council is expected to consider significant changes to how the theater is managed and paid for at its meeting Wednesday evening. In advance of that, the Civic Theatre has put up a Facebook post asking people to sign a petition of support and show up at the council meeting.

“The Civic is in a very precarious position and needs all of the support we can get,” states the post.

The Council meeting will start at 7 pm Wednesday in the council chambers at City Hall.

To see the Civic Theatre’s Facebook post, click here.  For previous coverage of this issue click here and here.

