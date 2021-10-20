Rochester's Haunted Theatre Tour delivers family fun scares

The Rochester Civic Theatre Company held a special preview of its Haunted Theatre tour on Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Attendees paid $15 for a guided tour of the Mayo Civic Center theatre, with surprise scares from local actors along the way.

RCT Staff Amanda Ruggeri and Office Manager and Volunteer Coordinator Stefanee Stafford said proceeds from the haunted attraction will go towards the Company's funding.

"It will go directly to the Rochester Civic Theatre so that we can keep on funding our shows for the next season, as we are all based on volunteers and a great team but we do need the money to keep all of the facilities and programming going," Stafford said.

Rochester's Haunted Trolly Tour is also available to attendees after the Haunted Theatre Tour for $30 on Thursdays and Fridays.

The Haunted Theatre Tour will be open from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m, Thursday through Sunday, until October 31.