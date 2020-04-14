Rochester City Lines to suspend commuter service

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester City Lines is suspending all commuter bus service.
The transit company says it’s seen an 85 percent drop in ridership due to the coronavirus pandemic, leaving it little choice but to end commuter service at the end of the day on April 20.
Rochester City Lines says there is no official date for resuming bus service. A public statement from the company is below.
