Rochester City Lines is asking for commuter input on when to restart service

ROCHESTER,Minn. - If you’re one of thousands of Mayo employees you might utilize Rochester City Lines to get to work. Now, they’re asking for input.

Commuter services division manager Christian Holter says the bus line has been suspended since April 20th.

Now, the mass transit system says a survey is aimed at getting a better picture of when customers expect to begin traveling again, how often they plan on using the system and what routes will be most utilized.

Holter says the results will determine which routes return to service over others.

He explained, “The more data we have the more confident we can be in the decision we can make and that data also helps us to have conversations with our stakeholders.”

The survey began yesterday afternoon. It is only nine questions long and the bus line says it should take about three minutes to complete

You can take the survey by clicking here. It expires on May 11th.

Holter also said the bus service has been using this time to deep clean buses to make sure when service resumes customers can feel safe during their commute.