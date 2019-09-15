Clear
Rochester City Lines extending routes

Posted: Sep 15, 2019 10:04 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-A new option for transportation in the Med City.
Starting on Monday, Rochester City Lines will be testing out a new commuter bus service.
It will take passengers between the downtown commuter transit hub and three Mayo Clinic locations in the Northwest part of town.

Rochester is implementing plans to make transportation more convenient and cut down on traffic woes.
Their idea, mobility hubs, which is structured parking and transit stations coming together as one.
Rochester city Lines will extend some of their routes this Monday. They’ll be departing from the new commuter transit hub to the North side of town.
Christian Holter is the commuter services division manager at Rochester City lines and says the new routes will better serve commuters looking to get around the Med City area.

“Having that reliable dependable source of transportation for their commute we know we have that reputation and we're confident we can build on that with these new extension routes,” said Holter.

This is just a pilot that will run until the end of this year.
Holter says around December they will reevaluate if the new extension is working for commuters. The extension will not impact fares or pricing for any routes.

