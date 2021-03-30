Rochester City Line CEO hopes sanitizing technology increases business

ROCHESTER, Minn. - When tours resume again, people might notice something different on Rochester City Lines transportation. The company now has space-age technology on its busses and inside its vans to keep them sanitized and safe for passengers.

On Tuesday, the bus lines showed off the new technology called 'Air and Surfacepro+' a product containing technology developed by NASA. The company behind it claims it will eliminate 99.9 percent of the coronavirus from surfaces and the air.

"It's not about building a better company or making more money," said Michael J. Jackson Sr, the national field leader for the Vollara, the company behind the product. "We do that just fine. It's about making the people feel safe."

Rochester City Lines saw their business drop by nearly 90 percent after the pandemic began. CEO Dan Holter is hoping the new sanitizing systems give customers some peace of mind.

"We've seen it, we tested it in our office, in our home, and we know it works," Holter tells KIMT News 3.

Rochester City Lines is planning on resuming tours again this summer. The company is also teaming up with Vollara as distributors of its products.