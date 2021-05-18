Rochester City Council votes down late push for new citywide mask mandate

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A push to enact a new mask mandate in the Med City was voted down late Monday night.

In the closing moments of yesterday's city council meeting, Council Member Molly Dennis introduced a motion to direct staff to draft an emergency ordinance requiring face coverings inside all Rochester businesses until July 1st. The proposal was defeated in a 6-1 vote, with Dennis being the only council member in support of the motion.

"I just feel very strongly that our community needs to stay very vigilant in this move toward the end of the pandemic," Dennis told her fellow council members. "As a citizen and as an elected official, I have been very concerned about the direction, that lifting the mask mandate has been early, with so many people in our community still unprotected."

Dennis continued, "I have always trusted the science, and I hold, with the utmost respect the experts at the CDC. However, I've also been to numerous funerals of people who have died of COVID."

Other members of the council echoed the need to keeping community members safe, but said they are committed to following guidance from the CDC and local public health experts. Mayor Norton says officials will track the spread of coronavirus closely going forward, and take quick action if an increase in cases presents danger to the public.