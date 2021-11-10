Rochester City Council to pick new operator of Chateau Theatre

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The City Council is scheduled to vote Monday on a new operator for the historic Chateau Theatre.

The previous operator of the theatre suspended operations in the fall of 2020 during the pandemic and then officially ended its involvement this spring. Rochester city government asked for applications from prospective operators and settled on three finalists:

Threshold Arts

The Community Enrichment Team (Rochester Parks & Recreation, Public Library, and Civic Music)

Barlow/VanHook

City staff is now recommending that of those three, Threshold Arts receive a three-year contract to operate the Chateau Theatre. Staff says they are recommended Threshold Arts because of its future plans for the theater, its support of inclusion and diversity goals, its history working with local partners, and because Threshold is not requesting any operational funding.

Monday’s Rochester City Council meeting is set to start at 6:15 pm.